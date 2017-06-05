Harvard to Offer a Course Based on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” – BellaNaija
BellaNaija
Harvard to Offer a Course Based on HBO's “Game of Thrones”
This fall, Harvard University will be offering a Folklore and Mythology class based on the popular series Game of Thrones, one of the professors teaching the class revealed to TIME. The course titled “The Real Game of Thrones: From Modern Myths to …
