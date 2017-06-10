Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hate speeches threat to legislative democracy-Adeniyi

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Mr Segun Adeniyi, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Thisday Newspapers, on Friday in Abuja said hate speeches and promotion of regional and ethnic politics were threats to democracy. Adeniyi stated this in a lecture, “Image Perception of the Legislature: Causes and Possible Solutions” delivered at a special session of the House of Representatives celebration […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.