Hausa Traders, Eleme Youths In Bloody Clash, 2 Dead

Two persons were feared dead yesterday, following a clash between Hausa traders and some youths in Eleme Local Council Area of Rivers State.The fight reportedly broke out when the youths demanded the payment of dues from the Hausa traders at Opaku Park in Onne.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. Franklin Bobmanuel, the fight that followed led to the death of the two persons and the burning of a Mosque and a Church.The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.

He said: “We are aware of the matter, though I am yet to get the full details. Our men have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, while we investigate the matter.”

