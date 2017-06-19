Havana will ‘never negotiate under pressure’

Vienna, Austria | AFP | Cuba will “never negotiate under pressure,” Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Monday, responding to a toughening of the US line on links with his country.

“We will never negotiate under pressure or threat…,” he told reporters in Vienna during a visit to Austria.

“Cuba will make no concessions on its sovereignty and its independence, will not negotiate over its principles and will never accept (imposed) conditions,” he added.

No US presidential directive was going to make Cuba change its policy, he insisted.

US President Donald Trump last week announced a partial rollback of his predecessor Barack Obama’s rapprochement with Cuba.

He made the announcement during a visit to Florida, which has a large community of exiled Cubans hostile to the Havana regime.

Rodriguez denounced the “grotesque spectacle” of Trump’s announcement in front of a crowd of anti-Castro activists at a theatre in Miami.

“(Cuban) policy cannot be brought to its knees by a presidential directive by the United States,” he said.

Although the policy changes announced were limited, Trump tightened rules for Americans travelling to Cuba, banned ties with a military-run tourism firm and reaffirmed the existing US trade embargo.

The post Havana will ‘never negotiate under pressure’ appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

