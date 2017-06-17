Pages Navigation Menu

‘Have mercy on us’, Evans’ wife, Uchenna begs Nigerians in tell-all confession

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Wife to notorious billionaire kidnapper, Evans, Uchenna Onwuamadike has begged Nigerians to have mercy on her husband and family in a tell-all confession she made with Vanguard Nigeria. According to her, she never knew her husband was into crime. She claims he took part in their daily prayers and always prayed Psalm 23. She never […]

