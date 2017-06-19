Have you seen Bobrisky’s “floorless” knuckles

Nigerian male barbie and King of Nigerian Snapchat, Okuneye Idris-Olanrewaju widely known as Bobrisky doesn’t seem as flawless as he claims in these new photos. The bleaching ‘expert’ who is currently out of the country showed off his knuckles during a recent interview and they are not flawless!

The post Have you seen Bobrisky’s “floorless” knuckles appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

