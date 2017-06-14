Have you seen the world’s tallest 8yrs old boy? (Photos)

Guinness Book of Records usually come with spectacular stuffs and records that keep his wow. This time is an 8-year-old boy identified as Karan, from Meerut in India, 6ft 6inch tall and pillars above some of his seniors as well as his classmates who made it into the record book. The boy, got his height from …

The post Have you seen the world’s tallest 8yrs old boy? (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

