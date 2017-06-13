Hawaaminiki wala kudhaminika hawa, angry Diamond Platnumz shares picture of a ‘cheating’ Zari – SDE Entertainment News
SDE Entertainment News
Hawaaminiki wala kudhaminika hawa, angry Diamond Platnumz shares picture of a 'cheating' Zari
SDE Entertainment News
It has been about comebacks in this cunning game of who proves what in the most believable way for Tanzanian couple Diamond and Zari. The two engaged on a social media war yesterday when Diamond posted an image of Zari and a friend in a pool with …
“Tugombane asubuhi jioni tunaongea” Diamond responds following claims he had broken up with Zari
'I Don't F**k Married Men!'- Huddah Denies Cheating With Zari Hassan's Late Husband
