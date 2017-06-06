Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hawks start probe into Gupta e-mails – Herald live

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Herald live

Hawks start probe into Gupta e-mails
Herald live
Acting Hawks head Lieutenant-General Yolisa Matakata has instituted an inquiry into the leaking of thousands of e-mails between members of the Gupta family and their associates. This comes as Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi and Mineral …
Dear Shaun Abrahams, now's your chance to do the right thingNews24
[LISTEN] Zuma losing sleep over #GuptaLeaks?Eyewitness News
Hawks Investigation Into Gupta Emails Ramps UpHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog) –Nasdaq –South African Broadcasting Corporation –Johannesburg Sunday World
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.