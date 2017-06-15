Hayat expands product line with two products

Hayat Kimya Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Hayat Group, Turkey, a home care company, has expanded its fast moving Consumer Goods, FMCG, product line with the launch of two products; papia and Familia. Both products are toilet tissues.

Managing director of company, Haran Misri, said the company is establishing itself in the Nigeria tissue market with the launch of these products.

He said: “Papia aims to offer the highest quality products in Nigeria, by adopting the latest technology, Visconip. Papia updates and improves herself and offers innovative products . we will continue to break new grounds in the industry.

Unlike ordinary toilet tissues, the brand is produced from 100 percent natural cellulose, it is a three-layer toilet tissue with the logo embossed on the tissue sheets.”

On Familia, he said, “Familia redefines tissues with wide range of high quality products. Just like Papia, Familia is manufactured using a fully automated process without any human contact and unhygienic conditions.”

He said also that Familia is produced under the same condition like Papia, using the 100 percent natural cellulose, but it is scented with the strawberry smell.

He said that the company has deployed some marketing materials like point of sale materials which include branded tables, umbrellas and flyers to draw the attention of end users.

The post Hayat expands product line with two products appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

