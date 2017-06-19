Hayatou ouster: Infantino faces investigation

FIFA president, Gianni Infantino was investigated by the Ethics Committee over allegations he meddled in the CAF elections that brought Ahmad and saw to the end of Issa Hayatou’s 30 year- reign.

Reports said that Swiss prosecutor Cornel Borbely, who was chairman of the ethics committee’s “investigatory chamber”, had begun examining complaints that Infantino and the Fifa general secretary, Fatma Samoura, improperly sought to influence the election in March of their favoured candidate for president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad.

The allegations are understood to include claims from senior figures in African football that Infantino and Samoura promised FA presidents, in a series of private meetings, that they could accelerate the payment of Fifa development money to their football associations if the presidents voted for Ahmad.

Infantino is said to have manoeuvred for the ousting of the long-standing CAF president, Issa Hayatou, because Hayatou did not support him in the Fifa presidential election last year, instead endorsing the rival candidate, Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa of Bahrain.

Borbely is also understood to have been in the early stages of an investigation into a further possible ethics breach by Infantino.

The post Hayatou ouster: Infantino faces investigation appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

