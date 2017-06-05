Hazard suffers ankle fracture on int’l duty

Chelsea’s Belgium international star Eden Hazard has fractured his ankle, the Belgian football federation confirmed late Sunday.

The 26-year-old playmaker sustained the injury training with the national side and will miss Monday’s friendly against the Czech Republic and a 2018 World Cup qualifier in Estonia on Friday.

A tweet from his national team read: “Medical imaging showed that @hazardeden10 has a fracture in his right ankle #belcze #estbel #roadtorussia.”

Hazard — who helped lift Chelsea to the Premier League title last season — will undergo surgery Monday and could be out for four months, according to press reports.

