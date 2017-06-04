Hazard to consider Real Madrid move

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard has revealed he would consider a move to Real Madrid if the Champions League winners were to make an approach.

The Belgium international was pivotal in Chelsea’s successful 2016-17 campaign, scoring 16 goals in 36 Premier League outings to help them to the title.

His awesome showing has reignited speculation that Madrid are interested in bringing the 26-year-old to Santiago Bernabeu and Hazard is not denying it.

“Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer,” Hazard told reporters.

“I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

“I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League.

“I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen.

“I have not met with the board yet to discuss a new deal. I have two games with Belgium coming up first and I am off on my holiday after that. I want to think about football as little as possible.”

