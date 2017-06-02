He defiled the 8yrs-old girl, cleaned her up, told her not to tell anybody

A 22- year-old man, Samuel David, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s daughter, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, a driver, who resides at 30, Oremeji St., Bariga, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, Sgt .Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on May 12, at the residence of the accused.

Donny said that the accused called the girl, an 8-year -old, into his room, on the pretext of sending her on an errand.

“The accused defiled the girl, cleaned her up and told her not to tell anybody.

“Days after, the girl was feeling uneasy and cannot urinate properly, hence she told her mother what happened and the accused was apprehended,’’ he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Davies Abegunde, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N1 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Abegunde ordered the accused to pay N100,000 into the Chief Registrar ‘s account, as part of the bail conditions.

She, therefore, adjourned the case until June 26, for legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

