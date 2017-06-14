He lured his neighbour’s 10-yr-old daughter to his room, shut the door, raped her

A 28-year-old man, Samuel Akpan, who allegedly lured his neighbour’s 10-yr-old daughter to his room and raped her after shutting the door was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides at Chinese Company Quarters, Owode, Ajah, is being tried for defilement.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Raphael Donny, told the court that the offence was committed on June 2 at the accused’s residence.

Donny said that the accused and the girl’s parents were living in the same compound.

“The accused lured the 10-year-old girl into his room on the pretext of sending her on an errand and shut the door against her.

“The girl, who could not bear the pain, told her mother who now reported at the station that the accused defiled her daughter sometime in March,” he said.

The offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Folakemi Davies-Abegunde, admitted the accused to a bail of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Davies-Abegunde adjourned the case until July 10 for mention.

