Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

He that shall receive from the Lord (II) – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

He that shall receive from the Lord (II)
Vanguard
Many people who complain about unanswered prayers are into all sorts of evil and abomination. Some are into adultery, fornication, abortion while some are kidnappers, liars, thieves and so on. One cannot be living under the roof of the wrath of God and

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.