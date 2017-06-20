Health Minister To Flag-off Hospital, Laboratory Fair

By PAUL UWADIMA, Abuja

Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, will flag off a major hospital and laboratory equipment fair slated for June 29th. The Fair tagged ‘Hosplab International Fair’, is being organized by Xavier Communications Limited, and will showcase trends in the hospital and laboratory equipment trade, globally.

Chief Executive Officer of Xavier Communications Limited, Nick Hayes in a statement said the minister would also chair the interactive session during the fair titled ‘The present and future of healthcare delivery in Nigeria: Prospects and other matters arising.’

He said technology has brought a lot of advancements in the equipment used in hospitals and laboratories today, adding that the fair would provide a platform for government, regulators and stakeholders in the sector to interface on increased investment and activities.

Hayes said that Abuja was chosen as the venue of the fair because there were a good number of government health institutions, about 300 standard private hospitals and well over 700 medical laboratory facilities in the Federal Capital Territory alone, in addition to other targeted adjoining states .

The statement said some of the confirmed lead panelists and discussants at the fair are presidents of the following associations: Nigeria Medical Association Dr. Mike Ogirima, Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, Dr. Frank Odafen, Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors, Mrs. Chioma Austin-Onuorah, Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Alhaji Toyosi Raheem, and Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Abdurafin Alani Adeniji.

Others include President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria , Mrs. Clare Omatseye as well as the Managing Director of a Laboratory products company in Nigeria “DCL Limited” Mr. Charles Anyanwu.

