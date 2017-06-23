Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Health ministry: Corruption allegation rocks NHIS, NPHCDA

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

There is brewing tension at the Federal Ministry of Health, following alleged disregard of Public Service Rules and Government directives by some of the newly appointed Chief Executive Officers. Sources within the Ministry told DAILY POST in Abuja on Friday, that some of the newly appointed CEOs have undertaken wholesale promotion and demotion of staff […]

Health ministry: Corruption allegation rocks NHIS, NPHCDA

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.