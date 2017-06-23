Health ministry: Corruption allegation rocks NHIS, NPHCDA

There is brewing tension at the Federal Ministry of Health, following alleged disregard of Public Service Rules and Government directives by some of the newly appointed Chief Executive Officers. Sources within the Ministry told DAILY POST in Abuja on Friday, that some of the newly appointed CEOs have undertaken wholesale promotion and demotion of staff […]

