Health professionals advocate PPP against recession

By Chioma Obinna

As the annual Nigerian HealthCare Award, NHEA, holds this week, health professionals have called for a robust collaboration between the private and public health sectors that would ensure appropriate implementation of the 2017 health budget now the country is in recession.

They professionals who explained that the NHEA was established to spur competition in the sector also called for improved healthcare budget as only a health nation can become a wealthy nation.

Addressing a press conference to herald the award weekend in Lagos, immediate past National President of the Association of General Private and Medical Practitioners of Nigeria, AGPMPN, Dr Anthony Omolola affirmed that only a healthy collaboration can help government meet the yearning aspirations of Nigerians in a recessed economy. “Nothing works in the health sector without finance. The era of recession is already having negative impact on services. There is need for private sector to source money from other sources so that the healthcare system can perform optimally.

Stating that the private sector is a very strong catalyst in achieving a robust health system, Omolola explained that the collaboration became necessary following the poor allocation to health in the 2017 budget.

Speaking on the forthcoming NHEA which is the 4th in series, Omolola described it as the most prestigious healthcare award in the country following its stringent criteria.

Commending the jury for a job well done, he said the award would not only spur the winners to do more but will encourage others to aspire to be the best. “The award is used to showcase Nigeria’s excellence in healthcare. Our dream is to make Nigeria a destination for medical tourism.”

Speaking, Retired Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Femi Olugbile noted that having functional synergy between private and public sector would remove key barriers on access to healthcare which is finance and a minimum standard.

Olugbile added that the award would promote unhindered access to facilities and quality healthcare services.

On his part, Project Director, NHEA, Dr Wale Alabi, said the award billed to hold Friday at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island is also helping to solve the age- long rivalry in the sector.

“After nominations we visit individuals and when we visit facilities, we look at their management strata. How they are being managed. Our goal is for the interest of the patient.”

