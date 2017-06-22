Hearn Awaits Wilder’s Decision On Whyte

Deontay Wilder is expected to make the defence of his WBC belt towards the end of the year, but boxing promoter Eddie Hearn fears he will reject the chance to fight Dillian Whyte.

The American boxer is yet to lose a professional fight and Hearn has madr moves to set up a fight against Whyte, who is keen on making his US debut this summer.

However, Wilder seems to have rejected the offer, as he went on an explosive rant on social media.

“I’ve made several offers to Al Haymon’s team and we are awaiting a final answer, but I think Deontay made things clear on his Instagram,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“It’s a great offer and a great career move – a chance to earn plenty of money but also be involved in a real fight and IF he is good enough to win then it sets up a massive fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

“What I’m seeing from these camps is a reluctance to face Dillian. They know he is a handful and it’s more than likely you are going to have a roll around at the press conference as well.

“Let’s hope we can all be sensible and give the fans what they want – real heavyweight match-ups.”

Promoter Lou DiBella, who works closely with Wilder, pointed out that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ still has to fulfil a mandatory title defence against Bermane Stiverne.

“His immediate priority is to get the biggest fight he can get, but the Bermane Stiverne fight is a reality we have to deal with,” DiBella told Sky Sports.

“He is still technically the WBC mandatory and we are the WBC champion.”

