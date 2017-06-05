Hearn: Joshua-Klitschko Rematch Is Happening

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn says the next fight for Anthony Joshua is a rematch against Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua beat Klitschko in their first match in April and a rematch is set for maybe November or December, with a venue yet to be determined.

Klitschko is expected to meet with manager Bernd Boente this week, with a fight against Joshua, who holds the IBF and WBA ‘super’ belt to be agreed.

Hearn told Sky Sports: “I feel like it’s Wladimir Klitschko. People keep saying is there a deadline? The situation is the fight is happening unless we are told otherwise by Bernd Boente and Wladimir Klitschko, who have a meeting this week.

“So many offers this week – Nigeria, Dubai, America, and also we have the opportunity of Cardiff here in the UK.

“Financially, Cardiff’s not the best choice, but also at the same time, if it’s not broke don’t fix it, and we have that mentality with ‘AJ’ moving forward.

“Over the next two weeks we are going to look at all those opportunities and sift out the ones that are real and the ones that make sense, and look at where the fight will be. But in our minds moving forward, it’s Wladimir Klitschko next.”

The post Hearn: Joshua-Klitschko Rematch Is Happening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

