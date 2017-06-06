Heartbreaking photos of little boy strangled to death in Kano

According to the story shared in Hausa by Rariya on Facebook, the 3-year-boy pictured below was strangled to death and dumped in a toilet in Kumbotso local government area of Kano state, on Sunday 4th June. Police have reportedly launched investigation into his death. Graphic photos below…

The post Heartbreaking photos of little boy strangled to death in Kano appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

