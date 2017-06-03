Heavy defeat for Anthony Ujah’s Liaoning Kaixin

It was a painful outing for Anthony Ujah’s Chinese Super League side Liaoning Kaixin as they suffered a 4-1 bashing in the hands of Shanghai SIPG in an away tie Saturday.

Brazil international Hulk opened the floodgate of goals for the hosts in the 70th minute after the entire first half and part of second half had gone without a goal to show for the efforts of players on both sides. Hulk had another goal to his name in the 81st minute after converting a penalty. Teammates Wu Lei and Lü Wenjun shot the game beyond the reach of the visitors with their 86th and extra time goal respectively. The only consolation goal for Ujah and his teammates came in the second minute of extra time, thanks to Congo DR import Assani Lukimya.

Ujah was in action for the entire duration of the game, though statistics show that visiting Liaoning Kaixin did not really come to the party as they only managed to hold 41% possession with their opponents restricting them to their own half.

As if the loss was not enough, Wang Hao saw red to compound the woes of the visitors in the 80th minute.

On Friday it was great relief for Brown Ideye after he grabbed a brace to cancel compatriot Obafemi Martins goal in the

Tianjin Teda vs. Shanghai Shenhua tie decided at the Tianjin Tuanbo Soccer Stadium.

Tianjin Teda are still without captain John Obi Mikel. Last weekend the suffered what could pass for a Baptism of fire in the hands of Tianjin Quanjian no thanks to a 3-0 defeat. Friday’s 2-1 win over Shanghai Shenhua is seen as timely consolation.

The post Heavy defeat for Anthony Ujah’s Liaoning Kaixin appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

