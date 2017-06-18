Heavy downpour claims 27 lives

At least 27 lives have been lost in the West African nations of Niger and Cote d’voire, officials said on Saturday due to heavy downpour and flood. The officials said that at least 16 people died in Niger, authorities said on Saturday. Meanwhile, 11 deaths were reported in Cote d’voire by the military fire officials. …

