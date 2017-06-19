Heavy downpour cuts off rail line connecting North, South

The heavy rain that fell on June 11, 2017 has cut off the rail line that links the Northern and Southern part of Nigeria at Ndafun in Niger State. The downpour, which also led to the destruction of farmlands, houses and fruit-trees and vehicles, reportedly damaged 300 meters of rail tracks, thus halting the North-South […]

Heavy downpour cuts off rail line connecting North, South

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

