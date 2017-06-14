Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua to visit Nigeria in August – YNaija
Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua to visit Nigeria in August
Boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua is set to visit to embark on a three-day visit to Nigeria in August. According to the organisers of the tour, Peel Aston Global, the British boxer will pay a visit to Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and the …
