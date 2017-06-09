Pages Navigation Menu

Hectic Footage Shows UK Cops Mowing Down Bridge Terrorists With Guns [Video]

Off the bat we’ll say this isn’t easy viewing.

We’re keen to move on from the London Bridge terror attacks because these three monsters have had just about enough airtime, but this video is everywhere.

Sky News can set it up:

This is the moment the first armed police arrive at Borough Market, just as a man is being stabbed. They jump out and shoot the three terrorists as their car rolls forward.

One officer falls over one of the attackers. But he gets up again as a second team of officers arrives at the scene.

Now Sky has a video with a voice-over, but it doesn’t show the opening attack on a passerby.

This is the full video, with some pretty angry men providing commentary. Swear words ahead:

Yoh.

For a pretty interesting interview with one of those murdered terrorists’ mother head over HERE.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

