Heineken to Celebrate 2016/2017 Champions League Final with exclusive VVIP UCL Experience

The 2016/2017 UEFA Champions League final between two football giants Real Madrid and Juventus, set to hold on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, promises to be an exhilarating experience for lovers of the game around the world. Fans of the competition in Nigeria will celebrate as Heineken, the premium beer brand and sponsor of the […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

