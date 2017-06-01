Heineken to Celebrate 2016/2017 Champions League Final with exclusive VVIP UCL Experience
The 2016/2017 UEFA Champions League final between two football giants Real Madrid and Juventus, set to hold on June 3, 2017 in Cardiff, promises to be an exhilarating experience for lovers of the game around the world. Fans of the competition in Nigeria will celebrate as Heineken, the premium beer brand and sponsor of the […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!