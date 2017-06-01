Heirs Holdings announces appointment of Group Chief Executive

BOARD of Heirs Holdings today announced the appointment of Emmanuel Nnorom as Group Chief Executive Officer. Mr Nnorom previously served as chief executive of Heirs Holdings’ affiliate, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, and will join the Heirs Holdings’ Board, reporting directly to the Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu. The appointment will take effect from June 1, […]

