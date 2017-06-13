Heirs Holdings Appoints Director of Marketing, Corporate Communications

Heirs Holdings yesterday announced the appointment of Pelumi Fadairo as Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications. Fadairo will be responsible for driving the Group’s strategic marketing objectives and coordinating brand management of its rapidly growing portfolio of pan-African investments in the power, financial services, oil and gas, hospitality, real estate, and healthcare sectors.

According to a statement, prior to joining Heirs Holdings, Fadairo was the CMO of BizzCloud, a Netherlands-based software company, where she designed and executed strategy and go-to-market plans. In this role, she led the internationalisation strategy for the brand and optimisation of customer acquisition, through improved customer experience.

She has also provided consultancy for clients across the fintech, cloud services, cleantech and publishing sectors, combining her knowledge, experience and network across Africa, to develop market entry strategies. Fadairo previously held senior positions at Dell, where she developed and executed marketing strategies across Europe and emerging markets.

Commenting on the appointment, the Group CEO, Heirs Holdings, Emmanuel Nnorom stated: “Heirs Holdings is at an important growth stage, as we expand and deepen our investments within the twenty African countries where we operate. Pelumi’s experience in building strategies, managing complex stakeholder teams and executing marketing campaigns make her well qualified to take on this new role”.

Also, the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu said: “As we are increasingly impacting lives across Africa, through our investments and our commitment to growing social and economic wealth, the role of marketing and communications is increasingly important.

“Filling this critical role is a sign of our on-going commitment to institutionalisation and our desire to ensure our unique African message is heard by audiences, globally and across our continent.”

