Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Hell awaits you, if you beat your wife, Mr. Ibu says

Posted on Jun 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Domestic violence cases have been on an increase and several celebrities have spoken up for victims of the societal menace. Nollywood Actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu has joined other celebrities in speaking against men who beat their wives. He took to his Instagram page to say: It is an offence to beat …

The post Hell awaits you, if you beat your wife, Mr. Ibu says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.