Helmut Kohl, 87, chancellor who reunified Germany – The Boston Globe
|
The Boston Globe
|
Helmut Kohl, 87, chancellor who reunified Germany
The Boston Globe
NEW YORK — Helmut Kohl, a towering postwar figure, who reunified Germany after 45 years of Cold War antagonism, propelled a deeply held vision of Europe's integration, and earned plaudits from Moscow and Washington for his deft handling of the fall of …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!