Henry Onyekuru Confirms Arsenal’s Bid

Henry Onyekuru has been making waves in Belgium with Belgian Side Eupen,.

The Nigerian International bagged 22 goals in 38 appearances to finish joint-top scorer in the First Division A this past season.

Henry Onyekuru’s form drew admiring glances from elsewhere and he was linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium, where he would join up with compatriot Alex Iwobi.

It appears that the FA Cup champions have made their move for the Nigeria international, who made his debut in the 3-0 win over Togo in Paris on Thursday.

“It’s a good feeling for a club like Arsenal to make a bid for me, this is due to my hard work in training and games,” he told the Nigerian Football Federation.

“Thierry Henry has always been my idol since I was a kid. I was watching him play, watching Arsenal and going to YouTube to watch most of his games.

“I remember saying if I had to move to the Premier League I want to be like Thierry Henry, so it’s likely to come true and I’m looking towards it at the moment.”

The post Henry Onyekuru Confirms Arsenal’s Bid appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

