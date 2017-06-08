Henry Onyekuru reveals what will determine his next club – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Henry Onyekuru reveals what will determine his next club
Daily Post Nigeria
The player said his next club destination will be determined by how much playing time he will get. The 20-year-old finished joint-top scorer in the Belgian league last season, despite it being his first season with KAS Eupen as they finished fourth …
West Ham join Arsenal in race to land Nigerian star Henry Onyekuru
Newcastle United make rival offer for Arsenal target Henry Onyekuru, source reveals
Arsenal target Henry Onyekuru insisting on first-team spot to make summer move
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!