Henry: Wenger Must Win Premier League Title

Thierry Henry says Wenger must now win the premier league title, after he signed a two-year renewal.

Arsenal failed to qualify for the champions league, finishing outside of the top four, for the first time in 20 years.

Despite that, Wenger was offered a renewal and Henry hopes his change in formation will help win the title .

Asked if Wenger’s decision to stay was correct, Henry told Sky Sports : “Time will tell.

“As an Arsenal fan, and as a guy who had Arsene as a coach and have maximum respect for him, I’m happy to see him at the club.

“They finished the season strong, although they have done that before. Raising yourself for the FA Cup final, to beat one team on one day is one thing. To do it over 38 games is a different story.”

Henry added: “Everyone is waiting for the title; the club, the players, the fans and Arsene himself.

“That’s what I want to see because raising your game for one day is one thing, but everybody is waiting for that to be done over 38 games.

“I can only go with what Wenger is saying. He says the team is good enough. He might buy one or two players having, as he’s claimed, created a dynamic to win the title finally. But I have heard that before and the year before, and the year before.

“Hopefully a change in system might be the thing that helps them win the title next year.”

