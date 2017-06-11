Herdsmen attack: Osinbajo sends investigative team to Delta

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has sent a 7-man investigative team to Delta State to look into the criminal activities of armed Fulani herdsmen in parts of the State. This move followed a petition by the member representing Ethiope East in the Delta State House of Assembly, DTHA, Evance Ivwurie to President Muhammad Buhari and […]

