Herdsmen: Edo schools to get perimeter fencing

By Tare Youdeowei

BENIN—Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Sunday, disclosed that perimeter fences would be erected around schools in the state to address the increasingly indiscriminate grazing of cattle within school premises in Edo.

The governor made this revelation during a thanksgiving service at Christ Embassy Church in Benin where he also thanked God for his victory at the appeal Court.

Meanwhile, the governor, who was accompanied by his wife Mrs. Betsy Obaseki to the church, noted that his administration was already working out measures to curtail the menace of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

It would be recalled that last week, some cattle gained access to classrooms inside Ohovbe Primary School at Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state and displaced both students and teachers.

At the thanksgiving service, the governor additionally restated his commitment to developing Edo State and making it one of the best, having received a favourable judgement at the Court of Appeal.

Obaseki ascribed his election as Governor of Edo to the Grace of God upon his life, adding that he would capitalize on that to develop the state.

Meanwhile, Reverend Tom Amekhena, addressing the church, commended the governor for his progressive leadership, stating that despite never meeting him, he had been acquainted with his developmental policies and projects in the state.

He said “We are seeing the burning desire you have not only to develop the state but also to transform it.”

The post Herdsmen: Edo schools to get perimeter fencing appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

