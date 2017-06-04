Herdsmen: Nigeria Police force deploy officers to affected states

The Nigeria Police Force on its part to put an end to the menace of the Fulani herdsmen, had deployed undercover operatives in many states of the federation to stop the menace. The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who stated this in an interview with SUNDAY PUNCH, did not mention the names of the affected …

The post Herdsmen: Nigeria Police force deploy officers to affected states appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

