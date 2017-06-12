Herdsmen: Osinbajo sends team to probe killings in Delta

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA—Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has sent a 7-man investigative team to Delta State to investigate the criminal activities of armed Fulani herdsmen in parts of the state.

The visit of the team to Delta State is sequel to a petition by the member representing Ethiope East in Delta State House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, to President Muhammadu Buhari and his counterpart in the United States, Donald Trump, calling for urgent action to stop the attacks by armed herdsmen in the area before it snowballs into a catastrophe.

The team, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, weekend, arrived Abraka where the members paid a visit to the Ovie of Oruarivie-Abraka Kingdom, HRM Akpomeyoma Ojeta II, to inform him of the visit, assuring that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to stop the activities of herdsmen which, they said, were not limited to Delta State.

Immediately after the visit to the monarch, the team, in company of the monarch, the Abraka Divisional Police Officer, a team of policemen from the division and members of Abraka vigilante, headed to parts of Ovre-Eku, Ovre-Igun and Ovre-Abraka, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state, all of which have been safe haven for suspected herdsmen.

Speaking to Vanguard on the visit, the lawmaker said: “The visit by the team is as a result of my letter dated April 24, 2017 to the acting president, Prof Osinbajo, on the need to urgently constitute an investigative panel or commission of inquiry to investigate the killings in the area.

“Upon receipt of my letter, the acting president directed the Inspector General of Police to carry out a discreet investigation into the killings and other forms of criminality in the area by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen.

“I also appealed to him that the perpetrators should be unraveled with those behind the act brought to book as well as find a lasting solution to forestall a reoccurrence of these killings in the area.”

On the members of the team, Ivwurie said: “The IG, in a show of professionalism carefully selected a 7-member team from various departments of the Nigeria Police to come to Delta State and carry out a discreet investigation to unravel these perpetrators with a view to bringing them to justice.

“So far, they have met with stakeholders in the state and taken statements from persons including myself and those who have fallen victim to the attacks in the area.”

