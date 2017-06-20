Herdsmen scare sends jitters to Delta community

By Ochuko Akuopha

APPREHENSION has enveloped Onicha-Ukwani community, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Delta State, following alleged threats of attack on its indigenes by suspected herdsmen.

Two persons, Vanguard gathered, were allegedly inflicted with cutlass injuries on Sunday, by herdsmen, who laid ambush on the indigenes at Amorji-Kwale, Ogume-Kwale and Amoji/Ugulamai roads, the three major accesses to the community as they unleashed mayhem on road users.

Spokesman of Amoji Development Union, Precious Ekene, said : “On Sunday, one Mrs. Emeke Agha, was going to market in Kwale about 8a.m., when the herdsmen stopped her on Amoji Road, robbed her of her money and other personal effects and vandalized the motorcycle she was traveling on.

“Later, yesterday, evening, they came out again and held one Mr. Endurance and cut him on his forehead with a cutlass on the same road. They also accosted two other persons, Mr. Melody Ogwu and Mr. Albert Okweidi and tortured them.

“When news got to the community about what was going on, the youths mobilized to the scene of the incident. As the herdsmen heard the sound of motorcycles approaching them, they fled into the bush.”

Another indigene of the community said the people had sleepless night as they were forced to keep watch due to alleged threats by the herdsmen to invade the community.

Disclosing that the people were advised to go to their farms on Saturday morning to harvest their crops and store food in their homes because of information they received about the plans of herdsmen to attack the community, he said “To confirm that information, on Sunday morning they took over the access roads.”

Efforts to get comments from the Police Public Relations Officer of the State police command, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka were abortive at press time, but a senior police officer from the division, confirmed the incident.

