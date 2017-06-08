Here’s How Much Difference The #CapeStorm Has Made To Theewaterskloof Dam Levels So Far

[imagesource:here]

So how about that rain, pal?

My guess is that you know someone who had themselves a long, soaking bath yesterday. After all that rain, and at least a week or so of trying to save water, peeps will be thinking that they’ve earned it.

The dams will be filling, the garden is watered, the pool is topped up – surely a bath is allowed.

You might want to rethink your celebration, because apparently we’re not exactly out of the woods.

Local journo Tom Eaton with THIS tweet at lunch time:

Shucks, that’s not ideal. I would guess there might still be some run-off to add to those levels, but this isn’t good news.

We’re not sure where he got those stats from but he’s not the type to spread fake news. Hope you enjoyed that bath last night, because it’s back to two-minute showers folks.

This table below, via the City of Cape Town website, is what the dam levels were on June 5 (Monday):

You can see a more extensive list of dam levels from Monday, June 5 HERE.

A pretty sobering graph via the City’s Water Dashboard:

And another, from the same source, showing the percentage stored in the Big Four dams:

Sure could use one of those steep upward curves right about now.

If we take one thing away from all of this let it be this: our water-saving ways will need to continue for a long time to come, because one pretty intense storm does not make a wet winter.

[source:ctgov]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

