Here’s The Top Billing Presenter Music Video Everyone Is Talking About

You might know her as the woman who stole the show when she won Top Billing’s search for a new television presenter back in 2015, but now Jade Hubner has ventured into music.

Cute.

Her first performance happened back in February, but she has since released two singles and now an official music video for the track, titled “Better Off”.

Produced by Cosher (Colin Sher at Cosher Recording Studios), Hubner is the star of the video and, according to Channel24, “there’s also a hot leading man!”

Different strokes, hey.

Check it:

I was expecting some of her cheerleading moves to come out, but maybe those are just kept for the live performances.

Happy Monday!

[source:channel24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

