Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Here’s What It’d Look Like If You Could Hail A Flying Taxi Which You’ll Never Be Able To Do – Jalopnik

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Jalopnik

Here's What It'd Look Like If You Could Hail A Flying Taxi Which You'll Never Be Able To Do
Jalopnik
Airbus has made it abundantly clear that it would like to build a flying car-taxi-helicopter vehicle, despite the exceedingly slim possibility of one ever being used by the masses. This week, ahead of the Paris Air Show, Airbus subsidiary A3 released a
Airbus Flying Taxis Will Beat Traffic And They're AwesomeiTech Post
Video: Check out your next taxi from Airbus that flies vertically upwardsDeccan Chronicle

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.