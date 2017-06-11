Here’s what we know about ‘Sea of Thieves’

Rare’s upcoming co-op title looks looks like one of the most promising games of 2017. Here’s everything we know so far about the open-world title, including info pertaining to the pirates, players, and ships that make it possible.

The post Here’s what we know about ‘Sea of Thieves’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

