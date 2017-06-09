Pages Navigation Menu

Julie Andrews Won’t Appear in Mary Poppins Returns – ComingSoon.net

Julie Andrews Won't Appear in Mary Poppins Returns
The upcoming Mary Poppins Returns will see Dick Van Dyke from the original film appear in the sequel, but the original magical nanny, Julie Andrews, won't be making an appearance. Though Andrews has given her endorsement to the sequel, director Rob …
Here's why Julie Andrews won't be in Mary Poppins ReturnsEW.com
Why Julie Andrews Won't Show Up In Mary Poppins ReturnsCinema Blend
Why Julie Andrews Will Not Appear in Mary Poppins ReturnsScreen Rant
Gizmodo –Hypable –Entertainment.ie –Brampton Guardian
all 19 news articles »

