Heroic 9-Year-Old Saves Toddler From Drowning | WATCH

A 3-year-old boy who slipped underwater in a swimming pool was saved by a 9-year-old boy. The 3-year-old boy struggled to stay afloat until he sank underwater while people around him played. After nearly three minutes, 9-year-old Colby noticed the boy was still underwater and dived in to pull the boy out. In an interview with […]

The post Heroic 9-Year-Old Saves Toddler From Drowning | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

