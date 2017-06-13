High court shuts down University of Education – Myjoyonline.com

Pages Navigation Menu

High court shuts down University of Education
The University of Education has been shut down following an injunction from a Winneba High court. The injunction affects all four satellite campuses of the university in Kumasi, Mampong, Winneba and Ajumako. The court at a hearing Tuesday, granted an …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

