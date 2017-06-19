Highlights of Oprah Winfrey’s Inspiring College Graduation Tour

Billionaire Talk show host, author, philanthropist, actress and media personality, Oprah Winfrey recently concluded her college graduation tour which began in May, at Stanford University, California. The College graduation tour which is associated with the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa took place in Elon University, Johnson C. Smith University, Skidmore College, Smith […]

The post Highlights of Oprah Winfrey’s Inspiring College Graduation Tour appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

