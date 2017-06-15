Hillary Clinton compares herself to movie heroine Wonder Woman – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Hillary Clinton compares herself to movie heroine Wonder Woman
YNaija
Former Secretary of state, Hillary Clinton compared herself lightly to the comic and movie heroine Wonder Woman during a video appearance at the Beverly Hills awards show. According to reports, in the 95 second video,Clinton appeared on behalf of …
Clinton: 'Wonder Woman' seems 'right up my alley'
Hillary Clinton Actually Compared Herself to Wonder Woman
Of Course Hillary Clinton Can't Wait To See 'Wonder Woman'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!