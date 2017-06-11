Pages Navigation Menu

Hillsong United release 5th Studio Album “Wonder”

Posted on Jun 11, 2017

Popular Australian gospel band Hillsong United have dropped their 5th studio album. The album titled “Wonder” includes 12 tracks. Announcing the release on their Instagram page, they said: WELCOME TO THE WONDER 🌎❤️✌️🎉 Our prayer is that the songs simply serve to help you or whosoever they should find—words to confess when we can’t find any, […]

Hello. Add your message here.